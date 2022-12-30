How did Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan meet?

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella were a major part of the ‘Divas Era’ of WWE during the 2010s. The duo used to trick opponents into thinking they were the same person. The Bella Twins’ WWE career allowed them to explore ventures outside of Stamford and they became successful in that as well.

Brie Bella met her future husband Daniel Bryan after The American Dragon left Ring of Honor to join WWE in 2009. The Bella Twins soon became involved in a love triangle storyline with Bryan, an NXT rookie at the time. The two fought for his affection, but later found his love interest to be Gail Kim.

Brie Bella's romance with Bryan bloomed behind the scenes as the two announced their engagement in 2013. The couple married on April 11, 2014, and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Birdie, in 2017. Their second child, Buddy, was born in 2020.

When Bryan left WWE for AEW, some fans wondered if Brie Bella had anything to do with her husband’s decision. The 39-year-old revealed she didn’t influence the former WWE Champion’s decision in any way.

“You’re 40 years old, this is probably going to be your last run,” Brie stated. "So you have to just let your heart tell you where to go.’ I’m like, ‘Just because I’m with WWE, doesn’t mean you have to be there,’ because I don’t know if I’ll make a comeback. To be honest, I told Nicole, maybe in a year or so. But like right now, my life — we’re so busy with our companies and the kids, like taking Birdie to school. That’s a whole thing in itself.” (H/T Fightful)

Bryan Danielson talks Brie Bella’s reaction to money offer from WWE & AEW

Daniel Bryan reverted to Bryan Danielson after he jumped ship to AEW in 2021. The American Dragon debuted to a standing ovation at the All Out pay-per-event on September 5, 2021, and the rest is history.

The 41-year-old recently sat down with Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast to talk about his decision to join the Tony Khan-led promotion. The Blackpool Combat Club member revealed Brie Belle might’ve wanted to kill him if he had turned down the money offered by AEW or a new contract from WWE.

“So people think I had two options between WWE and AEW, and the reality was I was considering three options, which was WWE, AEW, or just not being a full-time wrestler anymore and being more of a full-time dad. When I told that to Brie with the money that each company was offering to me, I think she might’ve wanted to kill me.”

Bryan Danielson is currently involved in a feud with AEW World Champion MJF. It remains to be seen if The American Dragon will be the one to put an end to Maxwell’s “reign of terror.”

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes