AEW All Out 2021 - Star ratings for every match

AEW All Out 2021 had plenty of hype heading into the night with a stacked card filled with a huge deal of potential. The promotion featured all four major titles on the line, feuds culminating after months of buildup and CM Punk's in-ring return after seven years.

With all those things expected and coming through, All Elite Wrestling also added three debuts for the promotion. Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson debuted at the end of AEW All Out 2021 in a truly transformative, ground-breaking closing angle that felt like the landscape of the business shifted. Ruby Soho was the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale and won to get a shot at the AEW Women's World Title.

With so much happening, it is easy to forget the exceptional wrestling that fans witnessed up and down the card. A roster that just added even more talent delivered a quality night of professional wrestling that will not be forgotten for years to come. In this article, let's take a look at the star ratings for every match at AEW All Out 2021.

Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta, Chuck Taylor and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party and TH2 in a 10 Man Tag Team Match (AEW All Out 2021 Buy-In)

The AEW All Out 2021 Buy-In Match was a 10 Man Tag Team Match with Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta, Chuck Taylor and Jurassic Express facing Matt Hardy, Private Party and TH2. It was a fun way to kick things off for the Chicago fans inside NOW Arena. There were fan-favorites and veterans who knew exactly what to do to get the most out of the crowd.

Everyone in the contest were spotlighted with Orange Cassidy's comedy, Matt Hardy playing a devious heel and Private Party showing off their high flying arsenal. There was a cool spot where Jurassic Express had a chicken battle with TH2 with Jungle Boy on top of Luchasaurus's shoulders and Jack Evans on top of Angelico's shoulders.

Even Marko Stunt got in the mix with a huge dive off of Luchasaurus's shoulders to the Blade on the outside, which got the biggest pop of the match. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy double teamed Angelico in the conclusion. Jungle Boy then locked in the Snare Trap to get the submission win. This was exactly what it needed to be to get the Chicago crowd ready for the main show.

Star rating: ***

