WWE Hall of Famer give possible reason for Sting's scary table bump in AEW (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer and former Smackdown general manager Teddy Long recently talked about the scary table spot that AEW star Sting took.

On the June 28th episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting teamed up with Darby Allin to face off against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Tornado Tag Team match. As the match reached its climax, Allin geared up for a table spot on Guevara, only to have The Icon intervene with his plan.

The scary table bump incident occurred when Sting climbed the ladder in a sensational attempt to jump off it but miscalculated, colliding face-first with Guevara's knee and getting injured.

During the recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long gave the reason behind the unfortunate incident: a communication issue.

"Listen, I mean, him being on the ladder... it's the safest, what we're talking about. Sting has been around this business a long time, and Sting knows how to protect himself. So I don't think it was a problem about him being on the ladder, you know... because he knows how to protect himself, he knows how to work. So I mean, things just happen. So, like I said, I just blame it on communication. I could be wrong, but if I'm wrong, I apologize. But like I said, that's a lack of communication and that's really bad," Long said. [12:28 - 12:56]

Teddy Long addresses the lack of communication that led to AEW star Sting table spot

Following the Tornado Tag Team match, The Icon addressed the audience, revealing a possible loose tooth and the need for stitches due to the botch table spot gone horribly.

In the same interview, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long expressed his confusion about why the production team didn't inform the referee to either fix the tables.

He pointed out that if Taz was discussing the issue in the production truck, the team should have informed the referee.

"Now Taz is talking about this. There’s people in the production truck, they’re hearing this. So if Taz is telling you that this is going on, why are you not telling the referee, if he has an ear-piece he or she so she can go to Sting and tell him, ‘no, that table ain’t right. Don’t do it.’ Or let ‘em do something you know to kill some time and maybe move the table. I don’t know what kind of situation they are in. So that’s what I said, its a lack of communication," Teddy Long said. [09:24 - 09:51]

The lack of communication between the teams led to unfortunate outcomes during the event.

