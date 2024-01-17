WWE Hall of Famer: "I would make Jim Ross the Hulk Hogan of announcers for my company"

Since signing with AEW in 2019, Jim Ross has been a crucial part of the promotion. From being a senior advisor to commentating during shows, Ross has donned several hats for the Jacksonville-based promotion. This has led to him cementing his place in the hearts of many AEW fans.

A huge section of fans also believe that when it comes to being a wrestling commentator, Jim Ross belongs to the elite category. One man who agrees to the same is WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. Recently, Bischoff mentioned he would make Ross the Hulk Hogan of announcers in his company.

During an episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff heaped plenty of praise on the former WWE commentator. The former WCW boss said:

"I would make Jim Ross the Hulk Hogan of announcers for my company. Make him an attraction. Keep him special. Build up his legacy. Showcase him. Make him the John Madden, if you will, of professional wrestling, because that's who he is. You don't even need to make him that, it's to take advantage of the fact that he is and promote and build it and use him in the right spots much like they used Undertaker towards the end of his career.” [H/T Wrestling News]

When one examines Ross' overall career, he indeed stands out to be one of the greatest voices in wrestling. It will be interesting to see how much more can he add to his legacy before he draws curtains on his wrestling career.

Jim Ross recently reacted to the departure of Vince McMahon's right-hand guy from WWE

Towards the end of last year, it was confirmed that Kevin Dunn was leaving WWE. This development came as a massive shock since Dunn was one of the crucial figures behind the success WWE achieved. Recently, Jim Ross reacted to Dunn's departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

During an episode of Grillin Jr, Ross mentioned that in pro wrestling no one managed to accomplish what Kevin Dunn had in WWE. He added that Dunn was a vital part of WWE's growth, and also one of Vince McMahon's right-hand men. The former WWE commentator said:

"Kevin Dunn recently retired after a phenomenal run. Nobody in pro wrestling TV has ever had the run that Kevin Dunn accomplished there at WWE. He was a vital part of the growth of the company. Smart guy, a survivor for sure, and yeah, he was one of Vince’s right-hand guys. Vince (McMahon) used to tell Kevin Dunn and me in our little management meetings, between the three of us that, ‘I got my two key guys here. Talent and television.’ Pro wrestling is about talent and television. So I was handling the talent side and Kevin was handling the TV side."

Expand Tweet

Since Kevin Dunn's departure from the company, Jeremy Borash has taken over his role. The WWE Universe has also witnessed some changes as the company recently produced great promos like the one involving Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in a club confronting Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

What is your favorite JR moment? Tell us in the comment box below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here