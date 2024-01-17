WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash reveals why he declined major booking alongside AEW stars

WWE legend Kevin Nash may be retired from in-ring competition, but that doesn't mean he's severed ties with the industry. However, the Hall of Famer once canceled a booking on Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea, and he recently explained why.

These days, Kevin Nash enjoys his life as a podcaster, actor, and two-time WWE Hall of Famer. And while he is frequently booked for signings and convention appearances, the 64-year-old seems uncomfortable throwing his lot in with AEW talent.

Such was the case for one outing of Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea, aka the Jericho Cruise. The nWo co-founder was initially booked for the 'Part Deux' edition in January 2020, which famously hosted a live episode of AEW Dynamite. However, he canceled the booking in late December, citing a schedule conflict.

Kevin Nash has now indicated that the cancellation may have also been due to his loyalty to WWE. Speaking on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, the Hall of Famer revealed that he backed out of the booking when it became an AEW-centric event:

"I was booked to go on the first one. I was actually booked to do the first one and it slowly became very AEW dominant, or that group, and my loyalties run with the WWE." (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Kevin Nash slammed AEW and HOOK over Jinder Mahal controversy

The controversy surrounding WWE's booking of Jinder Mahal and HOOK's challenge for the AEW World Championship has been raging for several days. Amid the furious reactions on social media, Kevin Nash provided his thoughts on the matter.

On the same episode of Kliq This, the wrestling legend was dismissive of the young star and questioned the legitimacy of his 28-1 singles record in AEW:

"If f**ing HOOK was sitting next to me right now, I wouldn't know who the f**k HOOK was. Give him the fu**ing hook. So let's just say it's 28-1 career record. This sounds like fu**ing back when they were doing the Goldberg thing. It's like, you know he didn't really win 28 matches of his own accord."

The five-time WCW World Heavyweight Championship further pointed out that Jinder Mahal has a much bigger mainstream profile than Taz's son, which is something Nash valued over wins and losses.

