WWE Hall of Famer slams AEW amid Jinder Mahal controversy; relates HOOK to infamous WCW angle

The controversy surrounding WWE's Jinder Mahal and AEW's HOOK has expanded far beyond the bounds of Tony Khan's tweets. The discussion has reached all the way to WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, who weighed in on the topic and bashed All Elite Wrestling in the process.

Tony Khan's comments on WWE's booking of Jinder Mahal ignited a storm on social media last week. The drama peaked last night as The Modern Day Maharaja lost his title challenge against Seth Rollins on WWE RAW. Now, all eyes turn to the other subject of this controversy: 24-year-old HOOK, who will face Samoa Joe tomorrow on Dynamite for the AEW World Championship.

On the most recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke dismissively of The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil, comparing his 28-1 record to Goldberg's infamous win streak in WCW:

"If f**ing HOOK was sitting next to me right now, I wouldn't know who the f**k HOOK was. Give him the fu**ing hook. So let's just say it's 28-1 career record. This sounds like fu**ing back when they were doing the Goldberg thing. It's like, you know he didn't really win 28 matches of his own accord."

It should be noted that, unlike Goldberg's artificially-inflated streak, the 24-year-old's record is legitimate and includes singles wins across weekly television and pay-per-views such as AEW All In at Wembley Stadium last year.

However, Kevin Nash is more interested in the young star's "Q rating" – a mainstream familiarity score popular with media outlets and marketing firms in the 1990s. The nWo co-founder pointed out that Jinder Mahal's Q rating is much higher than HOOK's:

"But my whole thing is Q rating. If you put a fu**ing picture of Jinder and then you put a picture of HOOK, I'm quite sure fu**ing Jinder is gonna fu**ing have a much higher Q rating. It's like, 'Tomorrow on TBS.' Well, enjoy that because you guys might not be on much longer.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also took a swipe at the AEW President's tweets

Kevin Nash might be the latest legend to weigh in on the controversy around Jinder Mahal and HOOK, but Booker T has also addressed the subject.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, the former World Heavyweight Champion took aim at The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil's 28-1 record:

"Do you remember five of those 28 wins that HOOK had? I'm serious. Do you remember five of the guys that HOOK beat? Three of the guys HOOK beat? I don't want anyone to think I'm hating on HOOK. I don't want anyone to think, for one second, that I'm hating on HOOK. I wanna touch on Tony Khan more than anything, when I asked, ‘How many of those wins do you remember HOOK had on television?" said Booker T.

HOOK is in a prime position as the current FTW Champion, with a shot at AEW's world title fast approaching. Fans will have to tune into AEW Dynamite tomorrow night to see if Taz's son can capture the gold.

What are your thoughts on this controversy? Do you believe Tony Khan was right or wrong? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here