Rhea Ripley reacts to Tony Khan's controversial tweet attacking Jinder Mahal

Rhea Ripley recently reacted to the Tony Khan-Jinder Mahal fiasco without even uttering a word.

Tony Khan wasn't happy at all over USA Network's official Twitter handle, jokingly asking for the Cagematch rating for Seth Rollins versus Jinder Mahal's NXT Championship bout from 2012. Khan took a shot at Mahal in a tweet last night and pointed out that he hadn't won a match in a year.

So far, a long list of notable wrestling personalities have commented on Khan's tweet. Jinder also responded to Khan's tweet by taking a shot at AEW star HOOK but deleted the tweet soon after. Now, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has reacted to the controversy by 'liking' a tweet aimed at Mahal.

Here's the tweet that The Nightmare 'liked':

Rhea Ripley and Jinder Mahal had a great time meeting fans at Superstar Spectacle last year

Ripley and Mahal were two of several top names who made the trip to India in September 2023 for the WWE Superstar Spectacle event. At the show, Ripley defeated Natalya to retain her Women's World Title. Mahal teamed up with Sanga and Veer in a six-man tag team match against Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. The heels ended up losing the match.

Before the event, Drew McIntyre, Ripley, and Mahal met with fans in a special meet-and-greet session and took pictures with them. Fans were quite excited to meet the trio and would love to see them compete in India again in the near future.

As for Tony Khan's tweet, it has led to many fans anxiously waiting for the upcoming World Heavyweight Title match between Mahal and Seth Rollins. Mahal has an opportunity to win his second world title when he meets Rollins on next week's RAW.

