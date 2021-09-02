"Damage Control" - WWE legend reveals why Brock Lesnar returned right after CM Punk's AEW debut

Kurt Angle believes WWE tried to kill the buzz surrounding CM Punk's AEW debut by bringing in Brock Lesnar this year.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Kurt Angle stated that The Beast Incarnate has always been a box office attraction.

He added that CM Punk's AEW debut and Daniel Bryan's impending arrival took the internet by storm, but WWE succeeded in preventing further damage. He also stated that Vince McMahon's company probably wouldn't care about both Punk and Bryan signing another promotion:

“Anytime you bring in Brock Lesnar, it’s a huge deal,” Angle said. “So, yes, it definitely took away some of the buzz that was created when CM Punk and possibly Daniel Bryan joined AEW. But those two are big names, too. I think WWE did enough damage control by bringing Lesnar in, that I don’t think it [Punk joining AEW] will affect them much. But, they did lose Bryan and Punk, who I’m guessing was never going back to WWE, so that didn’t really matter.”

Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam last Saturday was put together at the "last minute" for several reasons.



This is why Lesnar didn't look as physically "hard" as he usually does, because he wasn't given enough notice in advance for the angle at the show.



- per @davemeltzerWON pic.twitter.com/W57ltaEp6Z — Squared Circle Reports (@SqCReports) August 27, 2021

WWE legend Kurt Angle further gave his take on CM Punk's return to professional wrestling, stating that he has nothing but to wish him all the best

“Well, I think it’s great for wrestling,” Angle admitted. “CM Punk is a huge name. He had an incredible impact on pro wrestling when he was with the WWE. So, he made a great name for himself. If he wants to return, all the best to him. Good luck.”

There's no denying Brock Lesnar's jaw-dropping return to this year's SummerSlam sent fans into a frenzy. WWE often denies considering AEW as a competitive wrestling promotion. However, their recent moves suggest otherwise.

Had Vince McMahon not brought back Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch recently, CM Punk's AEW arrival, would have snatched the spotlight from their recently concluded pay-per-view.

In the span of 24 hours, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch all made their long awaited returns to professional wrestling, what a time it is to be a fan right now. pic.twitter.com/opf8tIp1PN — Jake (@JetsandWrasslin) August 22, 2021

Regardless, it couldn't have been a more soul-stirring week for wrestling fans to see the return of three megastars.

What's next for Brock Lesnar in WWE?

Brock Lesnar could be eyeing the Universal Championship!

Brock Lesnar may not appear on WWE TV until the Crown Jewel comes around. The Beast Incarnate has reportedly signed a lucrative deal that would see him wrestle for around 8-12 matches.

Given his confrontation with Roman Reigns last month, the direction seems pretty clear for Brock Lesnar.

Do you think WWE brought Brock Lesnar back to counter CM Punk's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

We caught up with AEW megastar CM Punk. Interview right here.

Edited by Vedant Jain