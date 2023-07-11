WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry treats popular AEW star like his 'children'

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has always had a "fatherly" vibe about him since he transitioned away from the ring. One AEW star says that he feels like he gets treated like one of his children.

The star in question is former AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs, who is fortunate enough to have legendary big men such as Henry and Paul Wight to give him pointers specific to him, given his size and strength.

Speaking on McGuire on Wrestling, Hobbs stated that he feels like one of Mark Henry's children due to the fact that he sees the WWE Hall of Famer as his very own 'wrestling dad:'

"That's my wrestling dad. He gets on me when I need it. It doesn't even have to be about the good things, that doesn't matter, but things that need to be fixed. Things that are going to take me to the next level. Things that I need to do to transition better. 'This works, look at that camera even longer, do your snarl here, turn that red light on when you need to but turn it off when you need to.' He treats me just like his children. It's a blessing to have him. I go to him for things outside of the ring." (H/T Fightful)

The former TNT Champion was then asked to try and describe Mark Henry in one sentence, which led Hobbs to say this:

"Someone who is willing to go the extra mile for you if you're willing to put in the work." (H/T Fightful)

Powerhouse Hobbs has even broken character to praise one of Mark Henry's actual children

The former AEW TNT Champion has always had a tough and imposing demeanor since debuting for the company in 2020, but even the toughest of men sometimes have to break character.

This is exactly what happened in February 2022 when Mark Henry's son Jacob won the 6A District Championship at Lake Travis High School, where Hobbs to Twitter to congratulate his 'lil bro.'

Since this victory, Jacob Henry has come on leaps and bounds in his sports career and recently announced on social media that he has received an offer from Yale University.

