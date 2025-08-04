  • home icon
  • WWE Hall of Famer officially makes his final appearance in legendary gimmick during SummerSlam 2025 weekend

WWE Hall of Famer officially makes his final appearance in legendary gimmick during SummerSlam 2025 weekend

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 04, 2025 01:34 GMT
WWE SummerSlam is taking place this weekend at the MetLife Stadium [Photo: wwe.com]
WWE SummerSlam is taking place this weekend at the MetLife Stadium [Photo: wwe.com]

A WWE legend has just made his final appearance while sporting his iconic gimmick. They made sure to give fans a chance to see this during the WWE SummerSlam weekend.

Sting revealed in January that this would be his final year with his iconic face paint on. The veteran then went on to reveal which events he'll be making an appearance at through to the end of the year, so fans could come and catch their last glimpses. Following his in-ring retirement last year, he has not been seen in the ring, but has been attending several signing events and conventions around the country.

The Icon was around this weekend at WrestleCon. The annual wrestling conventions by Highspots have often held their events around the weekend of WWE's top premium live events. This year, they have had three events so far - at Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam weekends.

This weekend marks their final major convention of the year, and the last time that fans will get to catch Sting in his face paint at WrestleCon. It remains to be seen whether he'll continue to make appearances in the coming years, but it'll no longer be in his complete gear.

Sting was spotted with several WWE Hall of Famers at the convention

Sting was spotted at the WrestleCon Newark event alongside several icons in the business in what was a reunion of sorts at the convention. A photo surfaced online of the AEW legend alongside Bret Hart, Kevin Nash, and Lex Luger.

This was an interesting set of legends all in one venue. They were not the only ones who were present though, as other Hall of Famers and other major stars from AEW, TNA, and the independent circuit were also in attendance.

There are still roughly four months left in the calendar year, and it seems like Sting is still going to be making appearances in the coming months. Fans should keep an eye out for these events, as this will be the last chance they'll get to see him in his iconic look.

Edited by Harish Raj S
