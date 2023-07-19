WWE Hall of Famer points out a major mistake young stars are making 

A WWE legend recently explained an aspect of pro-wrestling that young talent would be wise to pick up from Stone Cold Steve Austin.

While the landscape of the wrestling industry has changed over the years, injuries in the line of work are quite inevitable. Despite the extent of care taken during various segments, even experienced stars like Bryan Danielson have suffered injuries in the past.

According to Arn Anderson, kneepads are a small but important step towards increasing the longevity of stars. Speaking on his ARN podcast, he took the example of Gene Kiniski and, if you notice, Steve Austin to explain his point.

"Young guys that don't wear knee pads — that don't feel they need 'em or don't want 'em or whatever — is a big mistake," he said. "I would advise every young wrestler, male or female, from the first time you step in the ring, kneepads are essential equipment to giving you longevity and protecting you... It's just like wrestling boots ...Wrestling boots are there for a reason. Lace 'em up tight and they will protect you." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke about his son

Arn Anderson's treasure trove of knowledge has benefited his son as well.

Speaking on his ARN podcast, the veteran revealed the most important thing he had taught his son, Brock Anderson:

"It's very important — besides doing all the other things — but No. 1: Learn how to work, It is the fibre of the business. Make people feel something for you one way or the other. He's never gonna have the genetics to be a great body guy, but he looks good. The kid's doing great for the number of matches he's had, but the main thing that I teach him is respect for everyone. Every single person that's came before him kept the business going." [H/T:Wrestling Inc]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the WWE Hall of Famer down the line.

Do you think Arn Anderson should return to WWE someday? Sound off in the comments section below!

