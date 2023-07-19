AEW President Tony Khan provides worrying update on Bryan Danielson's injury

AEW received a massive blow when Bryan Danielson was recently forced to the sidelines after picking up a forearm injury. Tony Khan has provided an update on The American Dragon's recovery schedule, noting that he may be out of action for longer than initially expected.

The injury occurred during Danielson's match against Kazuchika Okada at the recent Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View. While he was quick to absolve his opponent of any blame, the Blackpool Combat Club member did note that the injury caused him to call an audible for the last ten minutes of the bout.

Nonetheless, he managed to finish the match. But, at the post-show press conference, Danielson said that his doctors expected his recovery to take six to eight weeks.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bryan Danielson is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with forearm injury

On tonight's AEW/ROH media call, Tony Khan provided the unfortunate update that Danielson's injury may be more severe than first anticipated.

The company president did, however, note that he has been in frequent contact with The American Dragon and has continued to discuss creative ideas with him.

Danielson's exact return date has not been disclosed, but it seems it will be more than the predicted six to eight weeks. Khan is confident that the former WWE Champion will do everything in his power to be back as soon as possible.

Bryan Danielson's replacement for AEW Blood and Guts

The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club's feud is set to reach its boiling point when the two formidable factions meet in the treacherous Blood and Guts match soon.

AEW Superfan @SuperfanAew #BloodandGuts So who’s going to win the Blood and Guts match?! Who do you want to win and who do you think should win?! 🤔 #AEW

With Konosuke Takeshita joining forces with Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta, and with Bryan Danielson out injured, The BCC had one spot open for the match this Wednesday. This prompted the surprise return of PAC, who cited his unfinished business with Kenny Omega as his reason for joining the heels.

However, The Elite also had a spot open on their team. As many had expected, this vacancy was filled by Kota Ibushi, who has yet to make his AEW debut.

