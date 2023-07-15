Update on 4-time WWE Champion's backstage status amid current absence - Reports

There's reportedly been an update on a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's backstage status following his current absence from AEW television. The wrestler in question is Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon was featured in the main event of the second edition of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He wrestled 'The Rainmaker' Kazuchika Okada. This was the first time both stars wrestled each other in a one on one match where Danielson managed to pick up the win via submission.

Unfortunately, the former WWE Superstar suffered an arm injury that supposedly will put him out of action for several weeks. Amid his injury, Fightful Select has reported that Bryan Danielson has not been seen backstage since his injury.

The significance of this report is the fact that The American Dragon had also taken up a behind-the-scenes role in helping the AEW creative team with their weekly episodic television.

WWE veteran Matt Hardy was flabbergasted by the fact that Bryan Danielson wrestled with a major injury

As mentioned earlier, Danielson suffered a major injury during his match against Kazuchika Okada. He had broken his arm halfway through the match and still continued fighting and completed the match.

While speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the WWE veteran shared his thoughts on The American Dragon's match and his injury. Hardy gave Danielson his props for being tough and fighting through his injury.

"I'm used to being hurt, and Bryan Danielson, he's one of those guys, too. He's dealt with a ton of injuries in his career, and it's unbelievable how high pain tolerance is for pro wrestlers in general. So I give him props for doing that, for being tough." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Matt Hardy also shared his concern about the possibility of Danielson pushing himself too far for the sake of entertainment.

"At the same time, being an older individual, I also get worried about guys that go out there and they get hurt and they keep going because I worry about their wellbeing as time goes on. But I can't be one to speak on it because I've done it several times myself in the past," Matt Hardy. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Due to the injury, Danielson was forced to miss this year's Blood and Guts event. His replacement was revealed this past Wednesday. It was none other than PAC.

