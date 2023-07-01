WWE veteran astonished by AEW star Bryan Danielson working through a major injury at Forbidden Door

Bryan Danielson is considered by many of his peers to be one of the best in the industry. Recently the star pushed through what ended up being a serious injury, and many have now praised his resilience, including one of his peers, Matt Hardy.

Despite wrestling in most of the same promotions, Hardy and Danielson have surprisingly never officially gone toe-to-toe across their careers. Either way, their careers are almost similar in length, and as such, Matt Hardy is well aware of the struggles The American Dragon has had to face.

During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran praised Bryan Danielson for pushing through his injury to finish the match.

"I'm used to being hurt, and Bryan Danielson, he's one of those guys, too. He's dealt with a ton of injuries in his career, and it's unbelievable how high pain tolerance is for pro wrestlers in general. So I give him props for doing that, for being tough." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Danielson's wife, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Garcia, recently took to Instagram to share the brutal X-Ray of her husband's arm. The American Dragon initially believed that it was a minor injury, which seems to line up with Matt Hardy's belief that veteran wrestlers have a high pain tolerance.

Missed out on last week's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Hardy is worried that veterans like Bryan Danielson push themselves too far

The American Dragon's injury has already derailed plans for his booking ahead, as he was rumored to be set to appear at this year's "Blood & Guts," and additionally was planned to take on NJPW legend Tomohiro Ishii.

Continuing in the same episode, Matt Hardy noted that older wrestlers getting injured is concerning, but admitted that he does exactly the same thing.

"At the same time, being an older individual, I also get worried about guys that go out there and they get hurt and they keep going because I worry about their wellbeing as time goes on. But I can't be one to speak on it because I've done it several times myself in the past." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Chief @AllEliteChief Celebrating with fans while his arm is snapped in half. Bryan Danielson is a warrior. Celebrating with fans while his arm is snapped in half. Bryan Danielson is a warrior. https://t.co/8ncWaln00X

Hopefully, for Bryan Danielson, he recovers quickly, as last year this time, he also notably took an extended leave and missed AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door I. Ironically, he suffered an injury during last year's Blood & Guts, and now it seems like he'll miss this year's reiteration of the match instead.

Poll : 0 votes