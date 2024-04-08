WWE Hall of Famer points out “one of Tony Khan’s biggest mistakes” after CM Punk’s shots at AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has agreed with some of CM Punk's recent comments on AEW and Tony Khan.

CM Punk recently buried AEW and CEO Tony Khan on the MMA Hours podcast with Ariel Helwani. Punk called Tony Khan as "not a real boss" and questioned his leadership, and it appears Khan will answer to Punk's comments on the next Dynamite. The All-Elite CEO recently announced that the organization will screen unique backstage footage from the All-In 2023 PPV, where CM Punk got into a backstage fight with Jack Perry.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T seems to agree with CM Punk's statement about TK being too soft. The veteran explained how a boss can not become friends with his talent as he may have to fire them in the future.

"I've said it many, many times. It's just like me with Reality of Wrestling, I love all the guys that come and perform and work for me, but I can't really get close to the guys. I can't become like, friends and buddies with the guys. Because you know, I may have to fire him. I may have to tell them, 'Hey, we're not gonna be booking you anymore.' The work may not be up to par something, and I might have to say it, and say it in a certain way. And when you do that, you can't be friends with a lot of these guys. And I feel like that's one of Tony Khan's biggest mistakes, is just being too friendly with the talent." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

Booker T recently congratulated Cody Rhodes for finishing the story at WWE WrestleMania XL

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes dethroned the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. The show ended with Cody celebrating with his family and stars like John Cena, Randy Orton, Triple H, Seth Rollins, and more. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to Twitter/X and sent a heartfelt message to the new Champion.

"Congrats Cody Rhodes. We are all so proud! #WrestleMania," wrote Booker.

Cody Rhodes has finally finished his story and become the first Rhodes to win a World Title in the WWE. It will be interesting to see which superstar will be the first challenger of The American Nightmare.

