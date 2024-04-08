WWE Hall of Famer sends a special message to Cody Rhodes following his win at WrestleMania XL 

Cody Rhodes finally completed his story at WrestleMania XL Night Two after dethroning Roman Reigns in the main event. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T sent him a message on social media following his victory.

The American Nightmare overcame a lot of obstacles to walk out of Lincoln Financial Field as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and The Rock tried to cost him the match, but luckily he had some backup. John Cena, Jey Uso, The Undertaker, and Seth Rollins all came out to stop The Bloodline, and Cody got the job done by pinning Roman after hitting him with multiple Cross Rhodes.

After the match, Triple H shared a photo of him posing with Cody Rhodes backstage on X. Booker T quote tweeted it and sent a congratulatory message to the latter.

"Congrats Cody Rhodes. We are all so proud! #WrestleMania," wrote Booker.

Cody Rhodes talks about one of the biggest fears he had about finishing the story

The American Nightmare has always wanted to finish the story, but he was also worried about what would happen next. Cody Rhodes stated at the WrestleMania XL post-show press conference that after he lost to Roman Reigns last year, he feared that he would have nothing left once he finally won the belt.

However, he doesn't feel that way anymore. He shared that he still wants to get to another level now that he's champion.

"I think one of the biggest fears I had coming into this, especially after WrestleMania 39, one of the biggest fears I had was if I did finish the story, if I did win, I would have nothing left. That it would literally have taken everything I've ever done, every match I've ever been involved with, every partner I've ever had, every bit of me it would take. And I can tell you, the moment Charles Robinson hit three, I knew I have everything left to give still. I have a whole 'nother level. You've heard the former champion say all the time there are levels to this. I just leveled up," said Rhodes.

It'll be interesting to see who Cody Rhodes' first challenger will be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

