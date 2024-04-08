[Watch] CM Punk makes his first WrestleMania entrance in 11 years

WWE Superstar CM Punk made a stunning return to The Show of Shows, marking his first appearance at WrestleMania since 2013.

His return to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series in Chicago was particularly shocking, considering the circumstances surrounding his departure from the company in 2014.

Despite his numerous achievements in his storied career, CM Punk has never headlined WrestleMania. Many believed that his return to 'Mania in the spotlight was long overdue. However, his aspirations were abruptly halted when he suffered a tricep injury during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, shattering his dreams of competing on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Despite his injury, CM Punk's ongoing animosity with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre ensured that he wouldn't miss WrestleMania 40. Instead of competing in the ring, he was announced as the special guest commentator for the highly anticipated World Heavyweight Championship match between Rollins and McIntyre.

This match opened Night Two of 'Mania, and just before the show, CM Punk made his way out to his iconic 'Cult of Personality' theme. The arena erupted with loud cheers from thousands of fans in attendance, marking his first appearance since Wrestlemania 29, eleven years ago.

You can watch the full entrance below:

The Second City Saint played a huge role in changing the landscape of the World Heavyweight Championship scene when he got into an altercation with Drew McIntyre, who had just won his third world title by overcoming Rollins.

This distraction allowed Damian Priest to take advantage and cash in his Money in the Bank contract, ultimately becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion, after pinning McIntyre.

