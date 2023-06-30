WWE Hall of Famer points out how Sting's risky table spot was flawed

AEW star Sting's high-risk table spot on Dynamite this week has become the talk of the town, but a WWE Hall of Famer believes there is something to improve.

On the latest installment of Dynamite, Sting and Darby Allin went up against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a tornado tag team match. The bout was quite intense, with both sides vying for the win with all their might. At one point, the Icon jumped from a ladder inside the ring to a laid-out Sammy on two tables, eliciting a massive reaction from fans.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, WWE veteran Bully Ray provided some pointers on how the spot could be improved.

"If I was there, I would've given him some different advice on how to dive off those ladders onto the two tables," Bully continued. "You never want to shoot for the first table. You want to shoot for the second table. Sammy should've been rolled out onto the second table. And, to be honest, it's not a two-table spot. It's a one-table spot. If you saw the way Sting landed on the one table, he landed perfectly across Sammy, but then having the table on the other side — the second table — is what Sting's chin wound up hitting on the way down." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The WWE Hall of Famer also talked about Sting's determination to do dangerous spots

Bully Ray believes that the Icon is fully responsible for choosing to do these dangerous moves.

On the same episode of Busted Open, he explained that Sting was definitely not forced to go through the segment.

"This is an individual thing amongst wrestlers. If Sting felt good enough to go out there and do what he did last night, it's all on him," Bully said. "Nobody forced Sting to do that spot last night. It might have been suggested, in which Sting can say yes or no, or Sting could've suggested it." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager After Dynamite, Sting said that if he knocked a tooth out and needs stitches in his lip, it was worth it to do it tonight. Thanked Tony Khan for allowing him to do it.



Also praised Darby Allin and said if he didn't have Darby by his side, he couldn't have come this far in AEW. After Dynamite, Sting said that if he knocked a tooth out and needs stitches in his lip, it was worth it to do it tonight. Thanked Tony Khan for allowing him to do it.Also praised Darby Allin and said if he didn't have Darby by his side, he couldn't have come this far in AEW. https://t.co/o88l4VtbKs

Luckily, Sting only suffered minor injuries from his stunt. It remains to be seen what is next for him down the line.

