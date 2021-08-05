WWE Hall of Famer reveals why AEW shouldn't thrust CM Punk into the main event scene

Eric Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on how AEW should book CM Punk's debut, explaining why the promotion should take it slow before pushing him into the main event scene.

It's no secret that CM Punk's AEW arrival is all but confirmed with all the incoming reports also suggesting towards the same. As such, fans have been cooking up various scenarios for how the Voice of Voiceless should debut in the promotion. While many want to see Punk quickly lock horns with the biggest stars in AEW, others have opined that he shouldn't overshadow other performers.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff agrees with the latter viewpoint. The legendary manager advised AEW not to put CM Punk into a hot angle instantly upon his debut. Bischoff explained that being the master crowd controller he is, Punk could build anticipation for the first few weeks, after which he could enter a wrestling storyline.

“I wouldn’t put him in a hot angle right away,” Bischoff mentioned. “I wouldn’t hot shot it, I would want to continue to build on the successful anticipation element that AEW has built upon. I wouldn’t drag it out for 6 months but I like the idea of Punk, especially because he can talk, coming in on commentary, stirring the s--t and building upon that for a couple of weeks and then eventually have a spontaneous combustible moment and then leads to a wrestling storyline. That’s probably what I would do," (H/T - WrestlingInc)

CM Punk could debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance

When AEW announced that The First Dance special episode would go down at the United Center in Chicago, many fans began to assume that the stage is set for CM Punk to debut at the event.

The anticipation for the former WWE Champion's debut has only gotten stronger with each passing day, as much as the August 20th show sold out in mere minutes.

CHICAGO! A LIVE #AEWRampage is coming to @UnitedCenter on Friday, Aug. 20: The First Dance!



Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE! pic.twitter.com/27mFQsDS9K — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2021

Even if AEW swerves the fans by not debuting CM Punk at Rampage's second episode, he would most certainly show up at All Out 2021, which also goes down in Chicago on September 5th.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff's take on how CM Punk should debut in AEW? Do you think Punk will show up at The First Dance? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun