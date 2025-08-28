WWE Hall of Famer reveals why Chris Jericho cannot be buried (Exclusive)

WWE legend Chris Jericho has recently been the centre of attention in the pro-wrestling world, owing to rumors of him potentially returning to the Stamford-based promotion. According to Hall of Famer Teddy Long, Jericho could easily function as a wrestler even if he loses a number of his matches.

Jericho is one of the biggest names in AEW at the moment, owing to his ability to garner heat from fans with his skills on the mic. As such, even his losses in the ring do not seem to diminish his prominence, according to Teddy Long. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer laid out his thoughts on the veteran.

Teddy Long explained how Jericho was quite capable of preserving his momentum no matter the circumstances. He said:

"Chris Jericho, I love him. Great guy man. And one thing about Chris Jericho, Chris Jericho knows how to protect himself. He knows how to get out there, and he knows how to keep somebody from burying him. So like I said, he is the only guy, you could beat him 1 2 3 right in the middle, and he would get right up and get his heat back. People would forget all about how he got beat."

Bill Apter believes the ex-WWE star doesn't have much time left in the ring

Despite Chris Jericho's talent, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks that the star has a limited number of matches left in him at this point.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated:

"I think more importantly than him wrestling in WWE, he needs may be to join a group (...) Not The Judgment Day. But maybe to come out with Heyman and The Oracle (...) I don't know. I think his wrestling days may be limited. But do bring him in, his incredible creative mind."

It remains to be seen what Chris Jericho plans to do next, and if a WWE return is on his cards.

