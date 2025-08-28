Rumored returning WWE legend has "limited" wrestling days left, thinks Bill Apter (Exclusive)

The WWE and AEW communities have been abuzz with recent rumors of a star returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut. Bill Apter believes the potential comeback could be bittersweet based on how much the star has left in the tank.

Chris Jericho has managed to keep himself extremely fit despite being an active wrestler for decades. Bill Apter recently said Jericho's potential return to WWE must be handled carefully. The veteran journalist felt Y2J should join a faction if he makes a comeback. Apter also suggested that the returning star could join forces with Paul Heyman.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Apter said:

"I think more importantly than him wrestling in WWE, he needs may be to join a group (...) Not The Judgment Day. But maybe to come out with Heyman and The Oracle (...) I don't know. I think his wrestling days may be limited. But do bring him in, his incredible creative mind."

WWE veteran wants Chris Jericho to take the role of Mr. McMahon

Vince Russo recently said Chris Jericho could very well play a role similar to the heel on-screen character of Vince McMahon, Mr. McMahon.

On an episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran talked about how Jericho would get the best reactions if he returned in a managerial role, preferably as a general manager.

"Bro, if he wants to, if he wants to reinvent himself, come in as a commissioner (...) Have everybody refer to him as Mr. Jericho. Let him become Mr. McMahon. Make them call him Mr. Jericho."

As of now, only time will tell what Chris Jericho plans to do next.

