Rumored returning WWE legend needs to play Mr. McMahon's role, suggests veteran (Exclusive)

An AEW veteran might be coming back to WWE sooner rather than later, which has caused quite a buzz in the pro-wrestling world. According to Vince Russo, the onscreen character of Mr. McMahon would suit the rumored returning star.

The person being talked about is Chris Jericho, who was one of the most significant stars during AEW's inception. Recently, his actions on social media have indicated he might be open to a return to the Stamford-based promotion. While it is possible that he will be wrestling after his comeback, Russo thinks he would be better suited as an authority figure.

Speaking on the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran explained his idea. He said:

"Bro if he wants to, if he wants to re-invent himself, come in as a commisioner... Have everybody refer to him as Mr. Jericho. Let him become the Mr. McMahon. Make them call him Mr. Jericho."

Check out his comments in the video below:

A former WWE star has been ignored by Tony Khan at times, says Jake Hager

According to former AEW star Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger), Tony Khan has sometimes ignored Chris Jericho, especially after Cody Rhodes left the Jacksonville-based promotion for WWE.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Hager said:

"Everything changed after he [Cody Rhodes] left, because he was involved with it, and after that, it just kinda became a free-for-all. Young Bucks and Kenny still had a big say in what they were doing. Chris [Jericho] obviously had a big say in what he was doing. But even Chris, he would tell me that Tony [Khan] would not respond to his messages for like two weeks. It became a point to where, like, either AEW is important, or it's not."

This further fueled the rumors of Jericho parting ways with AEW in the near future. It remains to be seen what is next for him down the line, and if a WWE return is on the cards.

