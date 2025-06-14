WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair gives major health update

WWE and pro-wrestling legend Ric Flair had shared a concerning revelation regarding his health some time earlier. The Nature Boy has now shared an update on his current condition on social media.

Flair made his debut in All Elite Wrestling in October of 2023, as Tony Khan's retirement present for Sting, who was set to hang up his boots the following year. The WWE Hall of Famer served as an ally to The Icon in AEW, and played a part in the legend's final wrestling match alongside Darby Allin against The Young Bucks at Revolution 2024. Despite rumors from last year suggesting that he had parted ways with AEW, the veteran clarified recently that he was still working for the Tony Khan-led company.

Earlier this month, Ric Flair revealed that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer for the second time in the past three years. The 76-year-old former WCW and WWE legend has now taken to X/Twitter to provide an update on his recovery.

"On The Mend! [flexed bicep emoji]" - wrote Flair.

Check out Ric Flair's tweet below:

Flair came under fire recently for his remarks aimed at Jim Ross after the decorated announcer had disclosed his colon cancer diagnosis last month. In a tweet posted later, the Four Horsemen member claimed that his comments had been made in jest.

WWE legend Ric Flair recently paid tribute to a Pro Football Hall of Famer

After several months of absence, Ric Flair returned to AEW programming on Collision : Beach Break this past May. The Dirtiest Player in The Game joined Tony Schiavone, Dean Malenko and Misty McMichael to pay tribute to the latter's late husband, football and pro-wrestling legend Steve McMichael, who had passed away in April due to complications stemming from ALS.

"Mongo" McMichael had made appearances in WWE, WCW and TNA over the course of his wrestling stint. The former Chicago Bears defensive tackle had also competed against the likes of Barry Windham, Curt Hennig, Eddie Guerrero and Jeff Jarrett inside the squared circle.

