WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper's daughter reportedly makes debut for ROH

Wrestling fans were in for a surprise at the recent ROH TV taping, as the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper made her debut. Teal Piper made her presence felt at the Universal Studios event on Sunday, June 4, according to the latest reports.

Teal Piper's match was seemingly against Diamante, and it showcased her potential and skill as she stepped into the squared circle for the first time. The young wrestler was hell-bent on exhibiting her athleticism and determination, apparently leaving the audience in awe of her performance. Prior to her own bout, Teal accompanied Deimos to the ring as he faced off against Nick Comoroto.

The news of Roddy Piper's daughter Teal Piper's in-ring debut was brought to light by several wrestling fans on Twitter who were covering the TV tapings. The young talent reportedly faced off against Diamante in an intense singles match.

For fans eager to catch Teal Piper in action, they can tune in to Ring of Honor TV, which airs on the Honor Club app.

WWE legend Roddy Piper's daughter Teal Piper recently returned to AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper's daughter Teal Piper made her return to AEW programming during the Dark Tapings held at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon, earlier this year.

Teal's in-ring appearance for AEW was on January 6, 2023, during a taping of AEW Dark. She teamed up with Kel to face off against Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S., but unfortunately, they were defeated by the then-Jericho Appreciation Society members via submission.

The WWE Hall of Famer's daughter had previously appeared in All Elite Wrestling back in 2019 during the Casino Battle Royale at the All Out pay-per-view but failed to make an impact.

