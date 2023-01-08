WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper's daughter makes in-ring return for AEW

WWE legend Roddy Piper's daughter, Teal Piper, made her return to AEW programming at the latest Dark Tapings at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

Teal first appeared in All Elite Wrestling at the All Out pay-per-view in 2019. She competed in the Casino Battle Royale and was eliminated by ODB from the multi-woman extravaganza.

Her latest in-ring bout for Tony Khan's promotion took place on January 6, 2023, taping of AEW Dark. She teamed up with Kel to take on Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S. Unfortunately for Teal Piper, the Jericho Appreciation Society members picked up the victory via submission.

Jim Valley @JimValley Roddy Piper's daughter Teal Piper teams w Rebel Kel to face Tay Conti and Anna JAS. #AEWDark Roddy Piper's daughter Teal Piper teams w Rebel Kel to face Tay Conti and Anna JAS. #AEWDark https://t.co/jJYnltoO8F

You can check out the full results of Rampage HERE.

AEW star Jeff Jarrett recently shared his memories of WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper

While speaking on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, the veteran revealed that he has still got a voicemail from Roddy Piper, sent a couple of days prior to his unfortunate death in 2015.

"I love Roddy to the death," Jarrett said. "This phone right here [Jarrett held up his cell phone]... I've still got a voicemail from Roddy. He called me two days before his death for whatever reason."

During the same episode, Jeff Jarrett opened up about another memory of him with Piper. The latter made his TNA debut in December 2002 and cut a promo on Vince Russo, seemingly blaming him for the tragic passing of Owen Hart.

Jarrett said that Piper produced the segment himself and added:

"He was a super human being. We all have our falls, we all have our ups and downs — that's my point. I love Roddy. I truly believe Roddy really thought this needs to be said coming from me and there's a real upside to it. He produced himself."

With Jeff Jarrett currently in AEW, it will be interesting to see if Roddy Piper's daughter, Teal Piper, is involved in a segment with him in the future.

Do you think Tony Khan should sign Teal Piper? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes