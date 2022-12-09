WWE Hall of Famer’s bold comparison between rising AEW star's Dynamite segment and John Cena's stunning debut

AEW Dynamite recently featured a considerably well-received segment between MJF and Ricky Starks. According to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, this promo could allow Starks to follow in Cena's shoes.

Despite the two stars never having a feud throughout their joint tenures in AEW, fans have often clamored to see Ricky Starks and MJF go head-to-head. The pair's clash already seems to be kicking off on a good note, with their segment on the most recent Dynamite episode.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry recalled John Cena's main roster debut and compared it to the MJF and Ricky Starks segment.

"For example, Kurt Angle’s in the ring and John Cena comes out and he slaps Kurt Angle? He Ruthless-Aggressioned that whole deal. That one moment turned John Cena into somebody people gave a s**t about. I felt like last night the same identical thing happened with Ricky Starks! Ricky Starks was able to go in the ring and become a major player in one night." (10:16 onward).

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo That Ricky Starks promo from last night is worth watching more than once. So good. That Ricky Starks promo from last night is worth watching more than once. So good. https://t.co/QFzj3SUqDb

Ricky Starks has often been compared to another major WWE Legend, The Rock. MJF even notably took a shot at Starks during his part in the promo segment, however, the Absolute star notably has a few gripes with the comparison.

Mark Henry believes that Ricky Starks' booking over the next few months could determine whether or not he rises above MJF in AEW

Ricky Starks and MJF are set to go head-to-head for the All Elite Wrestling World Championship on the upcoming Winter is Coming Dynamite episode. With their recent segment, fans are already speculating what could be next for the Number One Contender.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#AEWDynamite

Ricky Starks wins the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament and will face MJF at Winter is Coming Ricky Starks wins the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament and will face MJF at Winter is Coming#AEWDynamite https://t.co/eRPIIvv2R4

During the same Busted Open Radio segment, Mark Henry noted that if Starks continues on this trajectory, he might just be the AEW World Champion in a few months.

"Now it’s about the carryover. It’s not always about the winning and losing, it’s about gaining the respect of the crowd. MJF can win the match, but not win the war. If that’s the way it goes? Maybe in the middle of this year? We might not be talking about MJF as the champion, we might be talking about MJF as the challenger!" (10:49 onward).

Could Ricky Starks walk away as the new AEW World Champion, or will MJF triumph over the star in his first-ever defense of the title? Sound off in the comments section below.

