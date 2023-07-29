WWE Hall of Famer's contract to expire soon in AEW - Reports

As per a recent report, a WWE Hall of Famer's contract in AEW will expire soon.

In his illustrious career as a professional wrestling commentator, Jim Ross worked in multiple promotions. However, he mostly gained popularity during his tenure in WWE, where he worked for more than ten years.

Besides the sports entertainment giant, JR has also worked in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), and on the independent circuit. Due to his experience and passion for the pro wrestling business, he is one of the greatest wrestling commentators ever.

In 2019, he signed a contract with AEW and is currently working in the promotion. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared details about the status of Jim Ross' current contract. As per the report, the WWE Hall of Famer's contract with the Jacksonville-based company as a commentator will expire in two months.

JR's last television appearance was more than one month ago. Ross is recovering from an injury he received during a fall before the premiere episode of Collision. He worked the show but then took time off to heal from the injury.

It is still unknown whether Good Ol' JR will renew his contract with All Elite Wrestling or move to another promotion.

AEW Commentator Jim Ross wants to return before All In

AEW's upcoming pay-per-view All In will emanate from London's Wembley Stadium on August 27, 2023. With the expected footfall to be well over 70,000, the show is set to be the biggest that Tony Khan's company has ever produced and the second-biggest since WWE's WrestleMania.

In a recent episode of his podcast Grilling JR, the AEW commentator expressed his desire to return in time for the pay-per-view. However, he was unsure whether it was possible or not.

“I really want to make Wembley. Right now, I don’t know if I can. I hope so. I don’t want to say I have a target date, but you have to have some kind of goal. Wembley is my goal. I hope I’m back before then, but certainly Wembley is something I want to be part of.” [h/t Wrestletalk]

With All In still a month away, it is possible that Jim Ross might recover fully and get an opportunity to commentate the pay-per-view.

