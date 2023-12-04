WWE Hall of Famer’s protege opens up on his backstage interactions with Adam Copeland and Ric Flair (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer's protege has discussed his backstage interactions with Ric Flair and Adam Copeland in AEW.

Copeland was the first of the two WWE legends to join All Elite Wrestling. He surprised everyone by showing up at the end of the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1, 2023.

Flair followed just a few weeks later when he was revealed as Tony Khan's gift to Sting as The Icon embarks on his retirement tour in All Elite Wrestling. The Nature Boy won't be competing inside the ring, though, as he simply wants to join his long-time friend on the road to Revolution 2024.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Satnam Singh revealed that beyond his extravagant jewelry and legendary aura, Ric Flair was actually very down to earth.

“Yeah, I talked to him, and he’s really amazing, down to earth. I would just say, yeah, he’s [an] amazing man. He’s a good guy.” [5:40 - 5:57]

Satnam Singh had nothing but nice things to say about The Rated-R Superstar, as he mentioned that they always talked about their families.

“Yeah, we always see each other. We always talk about family, about wrestling, how’s your weekend? How’s everything? We just talk like a normal person, like he’s like a family person, so we just talk every time. He’s busy every week, so I’ll just say he’s really nice.” [6:06 - 6:26]

Satnam Singh works alongside WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett in All Elite Wrestling. The two have featured in multiple storylines together.

Adam Copeland will be in action on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

While Satnam Singh might see the pleasant side of Adam Copeland backstage, The Patriarchy has seen the polar opposite of that on AEW TV. The former WWE Champion has taken out both Nick Wayne and Killswitch in recent weeks, and he now has Christian Cage in his sights.

This has led to a TNT Championship match between Cage and Copeland being booked for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. The show will take place in both men's home country of Canada.

The lengthy history between Christian and Adam Copeland is well documented. Their first one-on-one encounter in AEW could get ugly, given the hostility between the two in recent weeks.

