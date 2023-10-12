WWE Hall of Famer's segment dominates social media views in AEW-NXT clash

Last night's head-to-head clash between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite has drawn a lot of attention, but with most of the focus being on the television ratings, an interesting stat has emerged in YouTube views.

WWE loaded the card for last night's NXT with the likes of Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and Hall of Famer The Undertaker. AEW Dynamite, having been bumped from its normal Wednesday slot due to the MLB Playoffs, had recent debutant Adam Copeland (fka Edge) set to wrestle his first match for the company. Both shows threw everything they had at each other, including a commercial-free half-hour and overruns.

Ultimately, NXT came out the victor, pulling in a whopping 921k viewers against Dynamite's 609k. But it was a slightly different story online, where the in-ring debut of Adam Copeland beat all challengers in terms of viewership.

As of this writing, Copeland's match has generated more than 870,000 views on YouTube. NXT's closest challenger for the night, which was The Undertaker's entrance and Chokeslam on Bron Breakker, has thus far received 450k views.

It should be noted, however, that the highlight video WWE put together for the show has closed the gap a little more and is currently sitting at 685k views.

How many times has WWE NXT defeated AEW Dynamite in television ratings?

WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite have been rival programs on cable since 2019. Although the controversial "Wednesday Night Wars" ended after NXT's move to Tuesday nights in 2021, the two shows still go head-to-head about once a year due to TBS' sports coverage.

Throughout most of the rivalry's history, All Elite Wrestling has had the upper hand. Before the white-and-gold brand's move to Tuesdays, the tally was 74-1 in AEW's favor. But when taking overall viewership into account, it's a bit less lopsided at 63-10-2.

The two programs went head-to-head again last year – much for the same reason last night's clash happened – and Dynamite came out on top again. However, WWE's third brand has been gaining steam lately and managed to handily defeat its rival show this week, bringing the current score to 64-11-2 in overall viewership and 75-2 in the key demo rating, both in favor of AEW Dynamite.

Do you think we will see another 'Title Tuesday' edition of Dynamite and another head-to-head clash next year? Which show do you think will come out on top? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

