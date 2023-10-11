What happened with Adam Copeland (Edge) after AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday went off the air?

AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday featured the first match of Adam Copeland in the promotion as he took on Luchasaurus. After surviving an attack from his rivals, what did The Rated-R Superstar do with The Blackpool Combat Club?

Following his victory, Copeland was attacked by Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne, with Bryan Danielson attempting to make the save. However, Christian Cage turned the tide, leading to the entire BCC and even the Mogul Embassy getting involved.

Adam Copeland and Bryan Danielson ultimately fended off Christian Cage. According to PWInsider, after AEW Dynamite went off the air, Copeland and The American Dragon celebrated while the former's theme song played in the background. Cage was dragged out of the ring by Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli. The BCC duo then shook hands with The Rated-R Superstar.

Expand Tweet

The brawl hinted that the WWE Hall of Famer could combine forces with The Blackpool Combat Club to take on the Christian Cage-led group.

Claudio Castagnoli is one of the names Copeland is looking forward to facing in All Elite Wrestling. You can read more about it here.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

The AEW roster and audience sang "Happy Birthday" to Tony Khan after Dynamite went off-air

The Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite coincided with All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan's birthday. Khan mentioned the same during the WrestleDream media scrum, where he announced Copeland's first match.

PWInsider also reported that Tony Khan addressed the crowd after Adam Copeland and the BCC left. The fans in attendance began to chant "Happy Birthday," and Tony Schiavone announced the roster wanted to join the celebration.

Many talents, led by Justin Roberts, appeared on the ramp to sing a birthday song for Tony Khan along with the crowd. Khan later called it the "best birthday" he has ever had.

Expand Tweet

AEW Dynamite went head-to-head with WWE NXT on Tuesday, and both promotions delivered memorable shows. It will be interesting to see what surprises Khan has in store ahead of Full Gear 2023.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE