"That was a really cool moment" - WWE Hall of Famer's son recalls surprising advice from former AEW World Champion CM Punk

AEW star Brock Anderson, son of the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, has peeled back the curtain on the time CM Punk pulled him aside to try and offer some advice.

The "Straight Edge Superstar" has seemingly been exiled from All Elite Wrestling in the wake of the "Brawl Out" incident, which saw AEW EVP's The Elite get suspended, Punk's good friend Ace Steel get fired, and a whole host of backstage unrest come to the forefront.

Now that the dust has settled, it seems that stars like Chris Jericho, someone who has been with AEW since day one, have gone as far as outing CM Punk as a "cancer" in the locker room.

However, CM Punk did try to help some of the younger talent in the locker room, particularly Brock Anderson, who told a story on the "Family Business" podcast on how Punk once gave him some unique advice.

"He pulls me and Lee into his room and says ‘Alright, what do you think you did right?’ We had an opinion that we thought we did something good, and he’s like ‘Absolutely not.’ He told us what we did right and it wasn’t even what we thought it was. We were like oh, and a light bulb went off and he was like ‘Alright, what do you think you did wrong?’ and we listed all of that off."

Anderson also highlighted Punk's friends FTR as two other people who were more than happy to go out of their way to help the next generation of stars.

"Just like FTR didn’t have to have a wrestling match with us, they could have just been like ‘I’m not wrestling them.’ So for guys of their caliber to have such an interest in the young talent and try to better the next generation is really cool." (H/T Fightful)

Will CM Punk ever wrestle again?

There have been a number of different reports on what the future holds for CM Punk, from potentially making amends with the AEW locker room to doing the unthinkable and returning to WWE.

However, one suggestion that has come to the forefront recently is the idea that Punk may never wrestle again, according to Dave Meltzer and Nick Hausman on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“Cash does not seem to be an issue for this guy. He’s got in-roads in Hollywood going on right now. Stephen Amell certainly shining him up with what they’re trying to do over on Heels right now. I have a lot of people that have known Punk that say to me ‘This guy’s never gonna wrestle again.'”

