WWE Hall of Famer's sons' appearance in Tony Khan's promotion was "surprising", says Lex Luger

Tony Khan has been trying out the 'getting family in feuds' trope for a while. Recently, they got Nick "The Prodigy" Wayne's mother, Shayna Wayne, as 'the Matriarch' to join Christian's stable, The Patriarchy. Family relations being pulled in wrestling storylines is not new, but it has rarely been tried.

Sometimes, they make for great TV, and sometimes, they don't. When Tony Khan tried that angle of bringing in WWE Hall of Famer Sting's sons in the feud as things were moving towards AEW: Revolution, there were some opinions.

Wrestling legend Lex Luger was asked about the AEW angle that saw The Young Bucks thrash Sting's sons on camera. On a recent episode of his podcast, Lex Expressed, he spoke about that angle.

“My initial feelings are, I was surprised because Sting’s family, especially his boys, have never been involved really. I know the boys have been to a couple of house shows here and there and got a couple of clips on camera, but I was surprised to see them ringside and actually be a part of the angle where they got in the ring. I was very surprised by that." he said.

Later, he spoke about what he thought about the angle.

I thought it was pretty neat that they were there. I thought that was really good. I wasn’t shocked at the Young Bucks obviously came in the ring and did what they did. I think they’re just doing good business and setting the matchup the way it needs to be set up. The white suits and the blood, that was an old-school touch right there.” [h/t ewrestlingnews.com]

The angle has got the wrestling community speaking, and there could be more comments later on.

Until now, there's no update on whether Sting's sons will be seen in AEW programming going further.

Is Tony Khan ready for Sting's last match at Grand Coliseum?

Sting's match at AEW: Revolution 2024 is now confirmed. He, and his tag-team partner Darby Allin, with Ric Flair at the ringside, will face Young Bucks, for the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a Tornado Tag Team match.

While the opponents have been recently revealed after weeks of hype, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan is fully prepared for the match production-wise. With Sting being in various wrestling factions, it might be difficult for AEW to get the best Sting footage, something that Dave Meltzer believes.

"WWE owns all footage. I thought, like, it's not gonna happen. But you know, people [are] going like, 'Well, when WWE asked Bryan Danielson, Mark Henry, and Paul Wight, Chris Jericho could do stuff for the John Cena special show that they did, and Tony let them do it. And when Billy Gunn was asked to come to the Hall of Fame for the DX thing, Tony let him do it. So, maybe they will reciprocate. I don't think so," said Meltzer.

Very few days are left for AEW: Revolution, and there's no news on whether the production team has even begun to make those impressive vignettes.

This could be a unique case, where Tony Khan and WWE end up discussing the access of footage of a particular wrestler.

What do you think? Does Tony Khan have access to that footage? Tell us in the comments section.