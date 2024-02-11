WWE Hall of Famer's wife was apparently unhappy after what happened to Cody Rhodes

A WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed his wife's reaction to the recent events surrounding The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

The name in question is none other than Jeff Jarrett who spoke about how he and his wife, Karen Jarrett reacted to Cody Rhodes refusing to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL a few weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. The segment was posted by the WWE on their YouTube channel and it was the most disliked video in the history of the company's uploads.

Speaking on My World with Jeff Jarrett, The AEW star revealed his wife, Karen Jarrett' reaction towards the Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns segment.

"Saturday morning, I got back from the gym and Karen said, 'Did you see that stat about that video? It's at the most dislikes in the history of WWE YouTube.' And I went, 'There are some happy folks in Stamford' and she said 'What?!'"

The star further added:

"I'll just say this. Karen had a lot of Konrad in her on Friday night. She was not happy. Cody Rhodes has been, for a while, one of my favorite wrestlers. So, there was a thumbs down in this house immediately but I said, 'Oh wow, Stamford's gotta be happy with that, what engagement it's creating'. She said, 'Yeah, but it's all negative'. I said, 'Now wait a minute, honey, we've got nine RAWs and nine SmackDowns to go.'" [6:30 - 8:00]

You can check out the video below.

The Undertaker opens up about Cody Rhodes' WWE WrestleMania main event situation

Former WWE Champion The Undertaker recently shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes refusing to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL on WWE SmackDown a couple of weeks ago.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker spoke on the segment between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns from Friday night.

“I wanted to hear Cody’s promo. It was great. It was so good and I was so invested. When he said, ‘… just not at WrestleMania,’ my fre**ing heart sunk into my stomach because I knew at that moment what was about to happen. Believe me, money-wise, having The Rock at WrestleMania, brother, come on, against Roman who has been champion for what, 13 years now? Samoan versus Samoan. It’s huge and it is what it is.” [H/T Fightful]

The American Nightmare is now set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, The Rock's status in the rivalry is currently unknown as many believed that The Great One would be the one to take on Reigns at The Show of Shows.

