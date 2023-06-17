WWE Hall of Famer's wife suffers defeat on in-ring return after 12 years

A WWE Hall of Famer's wife suffered defeat on her in-ring return after being away for a little over a decade. The star is none other than Jeff Jarrett's wife Karen Jarrett.

Tonight on AEW Rampage, the wrestling world saw the in-ring return of Double J's wife in a mixed-gender trio match. She teamed up with her husband and Jay Lethal. They took on the team of Mark Briscoe, his father, and the debuting Aubrey Edwards.

The match was made official last week on Rampage. The initial challenge was a two versus two Mixed Gender Tag Team Match. Referee Aubrey Edwards challenged Karen Jarrett after she got taken out by the latter with a guitar at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

But her request was supposedly denied. Then Sonjay Dutt laid out the challenge for the trios match. Mark Brisccoe chose his father to be the third member in the match.

The match as a whole saw all six members get involved in the match at some point in time. The big showdown was between The wife of the WWE Hall of Famer and Edwards. Aubrey Edwards countered Jarrett's move and locked in the Figure Four Leg Lock, and picked up the victory for her team.

This marked the first win for Papa Briscoe as well.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been suffering a series of losses lately.

What was your reaction to the match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes