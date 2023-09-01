WWE Hall of Famer says he would love to see Edge in AEW, believes it is still "a long shot"

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross said he would love to see Edge in AEW but thinks it is still a long shot.

Edge is one of the most respected names in the world of professional Wrestling. Having retired in 2011 due to a neck injury, the 11-time World Champion returned at Royal Rumble 2020, and over the next few years he wrestled with the likes of Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Finn Balor.

When it was announced Edge would be wrestling his last match under his current contract on a recent episode of WWE Smackdown, reports of the Hall of Famer moving to AEW began to surface on the internet.

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross shared his opinion about Edge joining All Elite Wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer said he did not have inside information, and thought that the Rated R Superstar working in AEW would be a long shot at best.

“There’s a million ways to monetize this potential, but I don’t have any inside information. I don’t know if it’s even feasible. I have heard through the grapevine that WWE has an offer on the table for him that’s significant, as it should be. So I don’t know. I think it would be a long shot at the very, very best that Sting (he meant to say Edge) comes to work for AEW.” (H/t PW Mania)

JR added that he would love to see Edge in the Jacksonville-based company as he could be of immense value to the younger talents in the company due to his experience. However, he reiterated that it was a long shot.

“Selfishly as a fan, I’d love to see him in this company. I think he would be a great addition because he’s another one of those guys at this stage of his life who’s ready, willing, and able to help the younger talents. I’m not talking just putting them over in the ring and getting pinned. I’m talking about before the show, after the show, that type of stuff. So we’ll see. It’ll be an interesting talking point for the internet folks, but I think it’s a long shot at best.” (H/t PW Mania)

Edge faced Sheamus on his 25th Anniversary in WWE

On the August 18, 2023 edition of Friday Night Smackdown, World Wrestling Entertainment celebrated 25 years of the Rated R Superstar Edge with the company in his hometown, Toronto.

A week before, Edge had chosen Sheamus as the opponent for his match on the 25th Anniversary episode, stating that the two veterans had never faced off in a one-on-one match. Edge also talked about the role played by the Celtic Warrior in his recovery from the injury that forced him to retire.

Edge and Shaemus squared off on the August 18 episode of Smackdown, a match reported to be Edge's last under his current WWE contract. The Rated R Superstar came out on top and defeated Edge in the main event of the show.

