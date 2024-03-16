WWE Hall of Famer says he possibly had his final match in AEW

A WWE Hall of Famer has just claimed that his match in AEW will be his last match in the wrestling industry, and this still stands as a perfect close to his career. This would be Diamond Dallas Page (DDP).

In 2020, on an episode of Dynamite, the veteran teamed up with QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes to take on MJF, who was with the Butcher and The Blade. This was around the time Friedman turned on the Nightmare Family. This would be the Hall of Famer's last match to this day.

Speaking to TV Insider, Diamond Dallas Page was asked how he felt after attending Sting's retirement match and whether this reignited a spark for an in-ring return.

He denied this, saying he had gotten the perfect ending in his last match in AEW.

"I feel like I got it in AEW. I wasn’t on WWE stuff for a long time because I was helping Cody Rhodes with AEW stuff. It wasn’t me helping AEW. It was me helping Cody. I wanted to help. The one we did. That six-man we did. I was so live at the end of that match. I looked so good in that match. I came off the top rope and didn’t hurt myself. I thought it was the greatest sendoff you could have. Cody had asked me, 'One more?' How do you make it better than how I left it?"

The Hall of Famer did not completely rule out an in-ring return, as he claimed he was still in shape.

DDP teases MJF going to WWE to reunite with Cody Rhodes

Earlier today, DDP posted a series of photos from his time with AEW four years ago. These included pictures of Cody Rhodes and his Nightmare Family, with whom the Hall of Famer was affiliated.

The photos he posted expressly contained ones featuring the American Nightmare and MJF, as he teased a reunion between these two in the future, potentially in WWE.

"Will they meet again?"

Cody is looking to finish his story as he will be at the main event, WrestleMania 40, taking on Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. MJF, on the other hand, is still out of action as he is reportedly recuperating from multiple injuries he sustained in 2023.

