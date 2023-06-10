WWE Hall of Famer says Shawn Michaels became "full of himself" after becoming champion

Shawn Michaels recently came under fire from a WWE legend this week, as the latter voiced his harsh thoughts about HBK on a podcast.

The Heartbreak Kid has enjoyed quite a successful career so far, having won several titles in the Stamford-based promotion. While he generally portrayed a rather proud character, Jake Roberts claims that the reality was not very far from the truth.

Speaking on his Snake Pit podcast, the Hall of Famer stated that Michaels became "full of himself" after becoming the World champion in WWE:

"I never partied around much with Shawn," Roberts explained. "I seen him in the locker room, and that was about it. We made a few car trips together, used to be okay in the beginning. Later on, he seemed to be full of himself... "Once he started getting a push, brother, oh brother..." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The WWE Hall of Famer also commented on Shawn Michaels' in-ring skill

Jake Roberts is far from subtle in his criticism of the Heartbreak Kid, and his recent episode of Snake Pit served as another reminder.

Speaking on the podcast, Roberts grouped Bret Hart with Michaels when explaining that both the stars did not understand the psychology of selling:

"They were part of that era that quit selling things. [They] just did everything. I will give it to Bret that he did wrestle a lot more than Shawn. But Bret, to me, just — oh, boy, I'm going to get myself in trouble here. He just wasn't a champion to me. There, I said it. Neither one of them [were]."

Jake Roberts is currently affiliated with AEW. As of now, it remains to be seen whether he will be making any more televised appearances in the future.

