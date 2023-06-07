WWE legend Jake Roberts chooses a better performer between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels

WWE's historic feud between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, in many ways, laid the foundation for the kind of wrestling fans are accustomed to today. There has been a constant debate about which of the two men was the better performer, and Jake "The Snake" Roberts has shared his thoughts on the matter.

Unlike most, Roberts was less than impressed by the two legends' reigns on top. When asked on his Snake Pit podcast who of the two was a better in-ring worker, the AEW personality promptly responded, "Neither." He would go on to elaborate, eventually choosing HBK as the better performer:

“Better performer? Shawn. Bret just gets dull at times, you know? And his interviews aren't up to par; I don't think, to what they should be for what position he held. I think his interviews were poor at best." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Roberts claims that neither Hart nor Michaels came across as a true champion in his eyes, especially when compared to champions of the past like Bruno Sammartino. Additionally, he argued that both men helped spur a wave that saw wrestling take a step backward regarding in-ring selling:

"They were part of that era that quit selling things. [They] just did everything. I will give it to Bret that he did wrestle a lot more than Shawn. But Bret, to me, just — oh, boy, I'm going to get myself in trouble here. He just wasn't a champion to me. There, I said it. Neither one of them [were]."

Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart had one of WWE's most heated rivalries

It's no secret that Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart were not the best of friends. Despite the legitimate animosity between the two, they had several top-tier matches opposite one another.

Sometimes, it seemed The Heartbreak Kid and The Hitman would do anything to wind up the other. This eventually culminated in the infamous Montreal Screwjob and backstage altercation which followed.

However, the two men buried the hatchet decades later and shook hands on a WWE RAW episode. For the most part, it seems the two men have stayed out of each others' way since, but their iconic matches from WWE's New Generation Era will never be forgotten.

