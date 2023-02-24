Create

WWE fans react to exciting Bruno Sammartino news

By Danny Hart
Modified Feb 24, 2023 02:34 IST
Legendary wrestler Bruno Sammartino
Fans have reacted positively to the news that Bruno Sammartino is set to appear in his first WWE 2K video game in almost a decade.

Sammartino is widely viewed as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The Italian-American held the WWWF Championship (now known as the WWE Championship) for a record 4,040 days during his two reigns with the title.

Ahead of the wrestling icon's appearance in WWE 2K23, fans expressed their delight on Twitter:

BRUNO SAMMARTINO IS IN WWE2K23??? I NEED TO GET IT I NEED TO GET IT I NEED TO GET IT I NEED
When the hell did I miss Bruno Sammartino being put in the game???? That’s insane!!!!! Big fat W #WWE2K23
Adding Bruno Sammartino to the WWE 2k23 roster was a 🐐 move I don’t care what anyone else thinks

WWE 2K23 will be released on March 17. Sammartino's last appearance in the 2K franchise came in 2013 when he featured as part of the downloadable content (DLC) pack in WWE 2K14.

"The Living Legend" Bruno Sammartino in the WWE 2K14 video game... I can't wait to see what he looks like in 2K23. #WWE2K23 https://t.co/Ub6MfwuyVH
The fact that Bruno Sammartino is a playable character in wwe2k23 is crazy to me and a massive win as a whole.
INSANELY happy to see Bruno Sammartino pop up on the WWE 2K23 roster! I keep getting more and more hyped for this game! #WWE2K23 #WWE2k #BrunoSammartino

Sammartino passed away on April 18, 2018, at the age of 82. This will be his first video game appearance since his death.

WWE fans can create never-before-seen Bruno Sammartino matches

As always, dozens of legends are included in the latest WWE 2K video game. Fans can play as Bruno Sammartino against a whole host of high-profile names, from The Rock and Steve Austin to John Cena and Roman Reigns.

One fan plans to pit Sammartino against 54-time 24/7 Champion R-Truth. Another wants to add the 2013 WWE Hall of Famer to the nWo faction:

can’t wait to make Bruno Sammartino join the nWo in WWE 2K23
I'm already planning my @RonKillings, Bruno Sammartino World Title feud. It's going to be epic. #WWE2K23 #WhatItIs twitter.com/WWEgames/statu…

WWE Superstars are rated out of 100 in 2K video games. Sammartino was rated 92 in WWE 2K14, but his WWE 2K23 rating has not yet been disclosed.

Fans have made it clear that the wrestling great should be given a rating worthy of his remarkable career:

I hope Bruno Sammartino will be at least 95 Rating in #WWE2K23 , Man was the WWE Champion for more than 2800 days...#WWE2K23 https://t.co/rLvGZpArRA
Bruno Sammartino has to be AT LEAST an overall 90 in #WWE2K23 https://t.co/QQYd7RzxqN

A selection of WWE 2K23 ratings were revealed this week. Becky Lynch received a rating of 96, making her the highest-rated female superstar in the history of WWE video games.

Roman Reigns is expected to be rated higher than any other male superstar. The Tribal Chief's rating has not yet been made public.

Do you plan to play as Bruno Sammartino in WWE 2K23? Let us know in the comments section below.

