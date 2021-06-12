WWE Hall of Famer says Sting inspired him

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently revealed that WCW Icon Sting inspired him to get back in the ring.

The World's Strongest Man stunned the wrestling world at AEW Double or Nothing when it was announced that he'd be an analyst on AEW Rampage, the promotion's upcoming show.

Aside from his initial role in the company, Henry has stated that he wants to wrestle again.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry discussed numerous topics, and he described how Sting motivated him to return to the ring. Henry explained that Sting made him feel like age is just a number and he can physically offer a lot to AEW.

“Sting has made me feel like fifty is not old,” Henry said. “Sting is one of those guys that, and if there’s anyone out there in this world, I’d appreciate if you tweeted this out, Sting is a credit to the elder statesmen in wrestling. He has made me feel there’s a lot that I can still offer, not just behind the scenes, but possibly in the ring. " (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

"I don’t know when that’s going to be," Henry continued. "But I’ve said it before, I want to wrestle again before it’s all said and done. I want to wrestle in four decades, and that time is upon us." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Henry made it clear that he fully intends to wrestle for AEW, and he credited Sting for helping him see that he can still add to his legacy as an in-ring competitor.

There is no doubt that Sting must have inspired many people, including Mark Henry, with his determination to perform at this stage of his career.

What's next for Sting and Mark Henry in AEW?

Mark Henry in AEW

Sting and Darby Allin recently defeated Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky at Double or Nothing. But this feud seems far from over based on what happened last week on AEW Dynamite.

Allin will battle his rivals in a handicap match next week, leaving Sting's short-term future up in the air.

"I am not here to fix AEW. AEW is not broken. What I'm here to do is turn the screws as we say on @bustedopenradio." - @themarkhenry pic.twitter.com/G092qeFmyI — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 5, 2021

As far as the in-ring future for Mark Henry is concerned, it is still unknown when The World's Strongest Man will get back in the ring. But based on his comments, his return to action could come sooner rather than later.

Are you impressed to see Sting wrestle at 62 years old? When do you think Mark Henry will lace up his boots in AEW?

