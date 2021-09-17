WWE Hall of Famer sends a message to AEW Champion Kenny Omega 

Kurt Angle recently responded to Kenny Omega's comments about the WWE Hall of Famer being his dream opponent.

In a recent interview, Omega stated that Angle was one of the best of all time and that he would have loved to wrestle him. The AEW World Champion's comments quickly became the talk of the town, as much as Kurt Angle himself acknowledged them.

Taking to Twitter, Angle thanked Omega for showering compliments on him. Furthermore, he stated that a match between him and The Cleaner would have certainly been a classic. In closing, Kurt Angle wrote that he has much respect for the AEW World Champion.

"Thanks @KennyOmegamanX- Would have been a classic. Much respect!" tweeted Kurt Angle.

Even though fans would have loved to see Angle and Omega wrestle, it's unlikely since the former has been vocal about not wanting to wrestle again. However, Kurt Angle had also jokingly stated that if All Elite Wrestling is willing to pay him $10 million, he would happily wrestle and lose to The Cleaner.

Kenny Omega will wrestle Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

While Kenny Omega vs. Kurt Angle is a dream match that might never see the light of the day, there's another dream clash for the AEW World Champion that will soon become a reality.

For many years, fans wanted to see Omega battle it out with Bryan Danielson. Soon after The American Dragon became All Elite, the company didn't waste any time before booking this dream clash.

Danielson will face Omega at next week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in front of the promotion's biggest crowd yet. However, the AEW World Championship would not be on the line at the New York show.

Do you think there's any chance Kurt Angle could lace up his wrestling boots again for a match against Kenny Omega? Sound off in the comments section below.

