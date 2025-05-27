WWE Hall of Famer sends a three-word message to Mercedes Mone after AEW Double or Nothing

By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 27, 2025 11:12 GMT
WWE Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone is the reigning AEW TBS Champion! [Images via WWE.com & The CEO's X]

After Mercedes Mone registered a big win at AEW Double or Nothing, a WWE Hall of Famer sent a heartfelt message to her. The personality has a very close relationship with Mone.

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg has made several appearances in the Stamford-based promotion over the years. He was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2016 as part of the celebrity wing. The renowned rapper also happens to be Mercedes Mone's first cousin.

The CEO has taken over the pro wrestling world with her achievements over the past year. At Double or Nothing, Mone battled Jamie Hayter in the finals of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The reigning AEW TBS Champion defeated Hayter to win the tournament.

Thanks to her victory, Mercedes will now challenge ''Timeless'' Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2025. Following her huge win, The CEO received a message from Snoop Dogg on social media. The 53-year-old shared the clip of Mone's win on Instagram, writing the following in the caption:

"Letsgo [sic] Cuzz!"
WWE Superstar acknowledged Mercedes Mone after AEW Double or Nothing 2025

After winning the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at AEW Double or Nothing 2025, Mercedes Mone made a subtle reference to WWE Superstar Natalya. Mercedes screamed, "You guys," like how Nattie used to scream after winning her matches in the past.

Interestingly, Natalya took notice of the subtle reference made by the erstwhile Sasha Banks to her. The Queen of Harts took to X to share a throwback picture with The CEO and also wrote the following in her post:

"Felt in the mood to post a little throwback 🩷🖤, @MercedesVarnado!"

Natalya and Mercedes Mone have been close friends for a long time and often show love for each other.

Edited by Yash Mittal
