“He could have an awesome plan in his back pocket” - WWE Hall of Famer speculates on what Tony Khan will do with ROH

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has weighed in with his opinion on the recent acquisition of Ring Of Honor by AEW President Tony Khan. While it may seem like a risk from a business standpoint, Bischoff believes that Khan has more than likely got something in his back pocket to make ROH a success.

On the March 2nd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Khan opened the show by announcing that he had become the new owner of Ring Of Honor.

ROH fell on hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the company paid each one of their talents throughout the lockdowns in 2020, it was a decision that ultimately proved costly long term. The company had to release all its performers and announced a re-brand in October 2021.

Speaking about the acquisition on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff feels the company has landed in the right hands when it comes to Tony Khan. Bischoff also noted that the AEW President might have something lined up for ROH already

“Optimistically, because there’s so much we don’t know, Tony could have an awesome plan in his back pocket that we don’t know about. Now we’ve got this amazing roster of talent and I don’t really have enough television on TBS to take advantage of it, let’s start another promotion on another television network. So you’re going to produce another television show, assuming it’s exclusive and that talent that’s assigned to that Ring of Honor show, now you can take advantage of a huge roster with some great talent" said Bischoff (H/T Wrestling Inc.).

Tony Khan will be the booker of ROH as well as AEW

As if Tony Khan hasn't got enough on his plate already with AEW, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC, Khan announced at the Revolution media scrum that he will be leading the creative team when it comes to the relaunch of Ring of Honor.

Jon Alba @JonAlba Tony Khan says he will be the Booker for Ring of Honor. He will be bringing in young wrestlers for it. He will bring in wrestlers that could work in #ROH or #AEW #AEW Revolution Tony Khan says he will be the Booker for Ring of Honor. He will be bringing in young wrestlers for it. He will bring in wrestlers that could work in #ROH or #AEW. #AEWRevolution

With the deal still in its infancy, it's unclear at the time of writing when ROH will return full-time, or what it will look like. However, with the recent signing of respected backstage figure William Regal, there are a number of options in which Khan could take to make ROH the success it was back in 2000s.

