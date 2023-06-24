WWE Hall of Famer is "sure" that real-life heat between CM Punk and AEW stars has been squashed

With AEW Collision's debut show in the history books, which saw the returning CM Punk kick off the show with his shoot promo, The Second City Saint's words have caught a lot of attention.

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Commentator Booker T recently praised Punk for his incredible promo. This came as a bit of a surprise as previously, the Hall of Famer had heavily criticized Punk's original All Elite Wrestling debut promo.

The 5-time World Champion talked about CM Punk's promo on his "Hall Of Fame" podcast this week, where he praised the former AEW World Champion:

"That was the promo that he should've came in with as far as putting the focus on guys like The Young Bucks, guys like Kenny Omega, and all the talent there that he was there to ruin their whole world."

Booker also talked about the promo being a work, and possibly leading to a match down the line between both parties:

"If you're going to come back talking about it we've got to make it happen," he said. "I am sure that everybody has come to some kind of agreement as far as, 'Look guys, we may not like each other but it's time to go to work," said Booker T. (H/T WRESTLING INC)

WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell believes AEW Collision was maybe booked by CM Punk

AEW Collision had a successful premiere last week, which saw the return of CM Punk. However, the WWE Veteran questioned the booking of the show.

WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell believed that there was a chance the show was booked by CM Punk rather than Tony Khan, with the vibe of the show being completely different as it featured a different set, a different color scheme, and a slightly different roster.

The former Zeb Colter took to Twitter to give his take on the show:

"This is what I thought about the new @AEW show Collision. It wasn’t booked by Tony Khan. I believe that it had to be booked by someone else, CMPunk maybe. The show looked entirely different with much bigger and muscular guys. Plus it flowed well. Your opinion? @WSI_YouTube." Tweeted Dutch.

