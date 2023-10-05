WWE Hall of Famer is under-appreciated despite having a "very basic wrestling mind," says Matt Hardy

Former WWE star Matt Hardy recently spoke about a Hall of Famer and called him a super athlete. Hardy also mentioned how the latter is underappreciated.

The name in question is none other than the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Ron Simmons. The veteran was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

Speaking on his The Xtreme Life of Matt Hardy, he stated that Simmons had a great mind for the business. However, he's not sure whether his sense of wrestling would fit in the current era.

“I think so. He’s a very, very basic wrestling mind, but he is under-appreciated. Once again, he’s one of those super athletes, you talk about Rock and his football career, you can’t talk about Ron and not mention his football career too. Ron has a very solid wrestling mind, especially for that era. I would say like late 80’s, early 90’s. I mean if you had Ron put together something in 2023, I don’t know if it would work the same, but during that time, he had a great, solid mind for psychology,” H/T:[Wrestlingheadlines]

Matt Hardy admits Jade Cargill left AEW for WWE at the right time

AEW star Matt Hardy recently admitted that Jade Cargill left the Jacksonville-based promotion for the Stamford-based promotion at the best possible time.

Jade Cargill had a successful AEW career as she was the inaugural TBS Champion and held the title for 508 days.

On the recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy reflected on the timing of Jade Cargill's departure from All Elite Wrestling.

“She left AEW at the optimal time when you think about it. She had this big push, she had been undefeated, she had one loss, she went away for a while, came back and then she announces to management that she’s going to go to WWE. She has one more loss, and then off to WWE. She’s leaving about as unblemished as you can leave." Matt Hardy said. (H/t Fightful )

Do you agree with Matt Hardy? Let us know in the comments below.