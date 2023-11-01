WWE Hall of Famer wants Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) to retire Sting in AEW [Exclusive]

Sting's last wrestling match will be in AEW Revolution 2024, and while his final opponent has yet to be determined, a veteran believes it should be The Rated R Superstar, Adam Copeland.

Copeland made his debut in the promotion during the inaugural AEW WrestleDream. Since then, he's been heavily involved in the promotion and even shook hands with The Icon. However, could this have foreshadowed an eventual clash between them?

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter, Teddy Long, and Mac Davis discussed Sting's final opponent. According to Long, the only one who he'd like to see retire The Icon is Adam Copeland.

“For him to step away – and that’s a thing a lot of guys need to learn too: you got to know when to take the cape off man, I’m telling ya. Sting understands now, what’s his age? 64/65 years old? Why not enjoy the rest of your life? I think his last opponent: the guy that just stepped in there; I’d like to see him with Adam Copeland.” (04:27 onward).

The Vigilante and Copeland notably had a bit of an altercation during last week's AEW Dynamite, wherein the veteran gave The Rated R Superstar a reality check. Could this lead to the two either teaming up or building toward their clash at AEW Revolution 2024?

Teddy Long claims to have known Sting since his early days

The Icon has had a lengthy career that goes back decades. However, a large portion of his career took place in WCW. It was during this time when the promotion was still known simply as NWA, that Teddy Long first met Steve Borden (real name), and that is when the 64-year-old legend made an impression on him.

“Let me say this about Sting, first of all, I had the chance to work with him back in NWA when he first [came] in and also in WCW. Him and I have always been very cool, and congratulations to him."

"He’s always been such a nice guy, great attitude, and just a hell of a nice guy. He’s had a great career; he’s really done a lot for professional wrestling.” (4:00 onward).

While everyone is speculating who Sting's final opponent will be, Vince Russo recently added that The Icon will likely handpick his opponent as someone he could put over.

