WWE Hall of Famer should have won an AEW title to make people "angry," says Bully Ray

WWE veteran Bully Ray believes that a WWE Hall of Famer should have captured an AEW title just to make people angry and get heat.

The name in question is none other than Jeff Jarrett, who failed to capture the AEW International title against the champion Rey Fenix this past week on Dynamite.

During a recent appearance on the "Busted Open Radio" show, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on Jeff Jarrett being unsuccessful in capturing the title.

"I would have been happy coming on the show this morning announcing Jeff Jarrett as your new intercoastal, Pacific, western states heritage champion," Ray said. "I thought they should have put the 'strizap' on Jeff Jarrett last night [Wednesday night] ... Making people angry is my business, and business is booming." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

Bully Ray believes Jade Cargill needs some development before starting her career in WWE

Former WWE star Bully Ray believes Jade Cargill needs some work before starting her journey on the main roster.

Earlier this week, ESPN announced that the former AEW star Jade Cargill has signed a multi-year deal with World Wrestling Entertainment. The news put an end to the rumors about Cargill's future in the wrestling business.

While speaking on Busted Open, Bully Ray mentioned that Cargill had the potential to become a megastar for the Stamford-based promotion.

"Huge. Jade Cargill has the it factor. She's got the look, she's got the athletic ability. She has it all. They are going to turn her into a megastar. She needs to be worked on for a couple of months, maybe a bit of development. I don't know if it's in NXT or just spending some time at the Performance Center. I hope she's allowed to keep her name, Jade Cargill, because she does have a name right now, it remains to be seen."

Expand Tweet

Do you agree with Bully Ray? Let us know in the comments below.