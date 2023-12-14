WWE Hall of Famer on wrestling Hulk Hogan: "Just be where The Hulkster needs you, that was basically it" (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed what is like being in the ring with Hulk Hogan when he was in his prime, and it seems like a rather easy job.

During the 'Rock n Wrestling' era of WWE, Hulk Hogan was simply untouchable as he was positioned as not only the face of the company, but the face of wrestling in the United States as a whole.

But what was it like being in the ring with him? Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, current AEW name Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed that he always enjoyed sharing the ring with The Hulkster as he very rarely got anything wrong.

“It was simple man, just be where The Hulkster needs you, that was basically it. His strengths were his knowledge in the ring [it] was big. He knew what to do as The Hulkster you know? He didn’t have to go out and do a whole lot, he didn’t need to. But what he did was solid and the people loved him man. Everything was clean and crisp, there were no misses, there were no miscues, nothing.” [2:05-3:04]

Outside of a handful of house show matches between the two men, Roberts and Hogan primarily crossed paths in tag team matches and battle royales. The most high-profile examples being The Hulkamaniacs against The Million Dollar Team at Survivor Series 1989, and the Royal Rumble matches between 1989 and 1992.

You can watch the full clip with Jake Roberts and Bill Apter right here:

Would AEW President Tony Khan ever sign Hulk Hogan?

The Immortal One has done virtually everything there is to do in wrestling. However, he is yet to step foot in All Elite Wrestling which only formed in 2019, and has done a great job in giving legends like Sting, Jeff Jarrett, and the aforementioned Jake Roberts a chance to show that they still have something to offer.

But according to Hulk Hogan's former stablemate in the nWo, Konnan, Tony Khan would never taking the risk on The Hulkster due to the amount of controversy that has surrounded him in recent years.

A number of AEW fans were very upset to see Ric Flair ink a multi-year deal with the company due to the amount of controversy that has followed him throughout his lengthy career.

