Konnan says Tony Khan wouldn't sign 6-time WWE Champion for fear of getting backlash

Wrestling legend Konnan has expressed skepticism about the possibility of Tony Khan bringing in WWE Hall of Famer to AEW. The name in question is Hulk Hogan.

Khan recently signed Ric Flair to AEW, and it was announced that he had signed a two-year deal. As part of this new agreement, 'The Nature Boy's 'Wooooo!' Energy drink will become the official energy drink of All Elite Wrestling.

While Ric Flair's arrival was met with excitement, wrestling veteran Konnan believes that the situation with Hogan would be different in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on the recent episode of the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan mentioned that Tony Khan wouldn't bring Hulk Hogan to AEW. This decision could potentially lead to backlash from fans.

""I think he would get so much heat from his fan base that he wouldn't do it right," Konnan said. (0:50 - 0 55)

Check out the video below:

Hogan's controversial past, which includes previous racial remarks and involvement in a leaked tape scandal, led to his removal from WWE's Hall of Fame. Despite offering apologies for his comments, he remains a polarizing figure in the wrestling world today.

Bill Apter shares his thoughts on AEW CEO Tony Khan taking shots at Triple H

Following a ratings loss against NXT a month ago, Tony Khan went on a bizarre Twitter rant in which he openly called out WWE figures such as Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels.

Fans and veterans quickly took notice of Khan's outburst, drawing comparisons to Vince McMahon's approach to competition.

Speaking exclusively with Mac Davis and Teddy Long on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, veteran journalist Bill Apter said Vince McMahon would never acknowledge his competition.

“Vince ignored that. What Vince did is no matter what the competition was, he didn't acknowledge them. With AEW, they are acknowledging what WWE is doing so to say. Keep your own house. You don't have to acknowledge the other people,” Bill Apter said.

Fans may recall from the Cody Rhodes documentary, which was released earlier this year, where Triple H described AEW as a secondary promotion.

Do you agree with Konnan's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Keepin' It 100, and give us an H/T if using the quotes from the first half of the article.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer