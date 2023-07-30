WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Mick Foley spotted with top AEW duo [Photo]

The Galaxy Con 2023, held in Raleigh, North Carolina, featured appearances from several pop culture icons, including WWE legends. Top AEW duo The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) interacted with Ric Flair and Mick Foley during the event.

The Hardys appeared not only as guests for the convention but also had a booth of their own, where fans could meet them and get pictures and autographs from the veteran tandem. Earlier this week, the former Tag Team Champions were seen competing in a Tag Team Battle Royale for a future chance at the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

On X, Matt Hardy posted pictures of himself along with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Mick Foley, who visited The Hardys' booth. The Broken One's brother, Jeff, can also be seen in the background of the images.

"An eventful morning already," tweeted Matt.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy says wrestling today is bigger than the Attitude Era

Matt Hardy recently compared modern-day pro wrestling to that of the Attitude Era. Having competed in both eras, this was a first-hand account from him.

Speaking on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star compared the viewership of both generations. He discussed how today's product attracts more viewers due to the convenient accessibility of the shows. The veteran added that the audience had limited options to view pro wrestling during the Attitude Era.

"Now, it is so much larger on a global scale. Sure, we got huge numbers where seven million, eight million, nine million. However, many people would watch wrestling on any given Monday night back then, but it was very different. There was [sic] only 40 television channels then or whatever. It was much, much smaller as far as the things you can watch and your choices."

Pro wrestling has changed in many ways over the years, with the quality of broadcasts and technology undergoing the most significant improvements. This has allowed the sport to attract a wide variety of viewers.

